Dwyane Wade hilariously roasts Shaquille O’Neal after seeing throwback photo of him attempting 3-pointer
- Updated: October 15, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade poked some fun at Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal after seeing a photo of the former center hoisting up a 3-point attempt.
Wade and O’Neal are both retired from the NBA.
However, the former duo experienced some major success in the league together. They won a championship together with the Heat during the 2005-06 season.
Wade, who was just in his third season in the league at the time, spearheaded the Heat’s triumph over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. He averaged a monster 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game during that iconic series.
As for O’Neal, he played a huge part in holding down the paint while being a tremendous leader. The big man holds career averages of 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
O’Neal only made one 3-pointer over the course of his 19-year career in the NBA. It came during the 1995-96 campaign, when he played for the Orlando Magic.
