Dwyane Wade highlights how Udonis Haslem’s return links him to NBA legends like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki
- Updated: August 22, 2022
Over the weekend, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem announced that he will be returning to the team for a 20th season.
Though some fans around the league do not understand Haslem’s value to the Heat, his decision to return was certainly a cause for celebration across South Florida.
One former member of the Heat who was also celebrating was Dwyane Wade.
Wade took to social media to celebrate Haslem’s decision and point out that his move to return for a 20th campaign with the club puts him in a rare category with the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant.
Both Nowitzki and Bryant spent 20 or more seasons with one franchise just like Haslem will do once the 2022-23 campaign gets underway.
If there is anyone who understands Haslem’s value to the Heat, it’s Wade. The two played alongside one another for years and helped craft a legendary team culture that still exists today.
Though Wade is no longer officially associated with the Heat organization, it’s clear that he still feels a strong sense of personal investment in the team.
So far in Haslem’s 19 years in the NBA, he’s averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. His value to the team hasn’t been his production on the court for years, however.
Primarily, he appears to be a major leader for the team as well as a player who is able to teach new additions to the roster what it means to be a member of the organization.
Given his incredibly strong connection to the team, it would not be much of a shock if he one day joined the franchise as a coach.
