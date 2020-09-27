Back in 2011, LeBron James made his second NBA Finals appearance of his career with the help of Dwyane Wade.

While members of the Miami Heat, Wade and James went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two.

Now, James is a Los Angeles Laker. Wade has since retired. However, James is on his way to his 10th appearance in the NBA Finals and his ninth in the past 10 seasons.

Wade, who still remains best of friends with James, congratulated him on the amazing accomplishment.

Another one! Congrts to my brotha @KingJames on his 10th final appearance. What we’re witnessing will never be replicated again. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 27, 2020

It truly is remarkable what James has done.

After leaving the Heat following the 2013-14 season, he went on to make four more NBA Finals appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title in 2016.

He then signed with the Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season. While Los Angeles missed the playoffs in James’ first season out West, he kept good on his word and brought them to the NBA Finals this season.

James and the Lakers await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Boston Celtics.