Dwyane Wade emphatically shouts out ‘nasty’ former Miami Heat teammate after seeing his highlight reel

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took some time recently to appreciate how talented one of his former teammates was.

A highlight reel featuring some of Jason Williams’ best moments in the NBA was posted to Instagram, and Wade reacted by saying that Williams was “nasty.”

Williams had a very respectable NBA career. He finished with averages of 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. His playmaking ability was arguably his best skill.

The former first-round pick won an NBA title with Wade in 2006 on the Heat. It was the organization’s first title in franchise history. Williams played a key role for the team during its run to the championship.

Williams spent three seasons in Miami during his playing days. During his time with the team, he averaged 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from deep.

Williams is surely proud of the career he had, and it looks like Wade also respects what he accomplished during his time in the NBA.