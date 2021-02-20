LeBron James and Chris Paul are very different players in most facets of their games, but Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade agrees that the two NBA stars share at least one thing in common.

Late Friday night, Wade agreed that Paul should be considered at the same level as James when it comes to a star player managing to beat the odds and extend their prime years in the league.

Facts. What he is doing is unreal as well. https://t.co/CxbEeSBVxx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 20, 2021

It wasn’t so long ago that people believed Paul was on the verge of falling off a cliff. While his production remained high with Houston, he regularly struggled with injuries that kept him off the court.

Then came last season, when he missed just two regular season games and played a pivotal role in leading a scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder team to the playoffs.

He’s missed just one game thus far with the Phoenix Suns this season. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Wade is certainly right to say that Paul deserves recognition to remain atop the game for so long.

As for Wade, he’s still enjoying his retirement from the NBA. Though many Heat fans surely wish that Wade had enjoyed the same level of absurd longevity that James and Paul both have.