Dwyane Wade commends Donovan Mitchell for being star on and off court following charitable act
- Updated: July 14, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently took to Instagram to offer Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell heavy praise after Mitchell helped refurbish public basketball courts in honor of his grandmother.
Wade and Mitchell seemingly have a very close relationship. Wade is a partial owner of the Jazz organization, so the two work together closely.
Mitchell is an established star in this league. He is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He made 43.8 percent of his shots from the field and 38.6 percent of his shots from deep.
Unfortunately, the Jazz were eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
It was reported earlier this year that Wade was perhaps concerned with Mitchell’s long-term commitment to the Utah organization. That hasn’t emerged as an issue yet, but it will be an interesting story to monitor.
A player of Mitchell’s caliber certainly has what it takes to win a title, and if that doesn’t appear to be possible with the Jazz, he could force his way out.
