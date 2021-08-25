- Dwyane Wade clowns Twitter account for wondering how different NBA would be if Ray Allen had missed Finals buzzer-beater
- Updated: August 25, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently poked fun at a Twitter account that was considering how different the NBA would look today if not for Ray Allen’s iconic last-second shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
😂 Not the If game 🛑 https://t.co/MekhH4Nqu3
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 25, 2021
As Heat fans know, Allen’s shot came in the closing seconds of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Facing elimination, Miami was down by three points. Allen hit a corner triple to extend the game and series. The Heat ultimately won Game 6 and Game 7 to secure their third NBA title.
Allen only spent two seasons with Miami, but he will forever be a legend in the city for his contributions to that title team. These days, he’s a Hall of Famer.
Thanks in large part to his elite shooting, Allen made 10 All-Star teams during his playing days. He is widely regarded as one of the best permitter shooters in NBA history. Given his career 3-point shooting clip of 40.0 percent, it’s hard to argue with that claim.
Allen finished his career with averages of 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
