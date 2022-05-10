Dwyane Wade’s clever proposal for Shaquille O’Neal and Rudy Gobert to squash their beef

While the 2022 NBA Playoffs are certainly providing basketball fans with more than enough drama, another oversized drama is occurring off the court as well.

Oversized is the appropriate word not because of the size of the drama, but rather because of the size of the two individuals involved.

Former Miami Heat big man Shaquille O’Neal and Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert have been trading barbs recently. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the words have had to do with who would beat who in a battle on the court.

One person who has a potential solution is none other than Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Wade, who is now a partial owner of the Jazz, took to social media to offer his idea. Essentially, he thinks the two players could settle the score on the court at some point during All-Star Weekend next season. The All-Star festivities are set to take place in Utah.

Y’all wanna settle this at AllStar weekend in Utah next year? 💰 https://t.co/yRx8BvXbei — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 10, 2022

An event such as this one would certainly bring quite a lot of fanfare. However, it is more than likely not a realistic idea brought forth by Wade.

The main reason for that is because O’Neal has been retired for quite a while now and is nowhere near playing fitness. As for Gobert, he’s still in the prime of his career and fresh off of being a NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

With that in mind, O’Neal is known for having quite the ego. Perhaps he could convince himself to get back on the court to shut down Gobert once and for all.