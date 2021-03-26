Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade feels that Michael Jordan, and not his former teammate LeBron James, is the greatest NBA player of all time.

Fox Sports 1 commentator Skip Bayless has accused Wade of selling James out of the greatest-of-all-time debate.

Wade responded on social media and tried to clear up the matter.

Skip 😆 I love you man but don’t do that, don’t make it seem as tho I’m coming at his character. My 🐐 eyes will forever be bias because of what MJ has meant to me as a basketball player, but let’s not get it twisted like LJ fans won’t have a great argument as do Kobe & others! https://t.co/vN39aVETiq — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 26, 2021

Bayless is regarded by many as a James hater, although at times he has been complimentary of the current Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Wade and James, of course, played together in South Florida for four seasons. The Heat reached the NBA Finals in each of those seasons, winning back-to-back NBA championships.

The truth is that both superstars are still tight to this day. In fact, Wade now resides in the greater Los Angeles area just minutes away from James.

James’ and Wade’s sons Bronny and Zaire even played basketball together on the same team for Sierra Canyon School last season. The younger James is considered a top hoops prospect.