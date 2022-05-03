- Dwyane Wade claps back at hater who calls him ‘one of the most overrated players ever’
Dwyane Wade claps back at hater who calls him ‘one of the most overrated players ever’
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had a fantastic response to a hater who claimed that the three-time champion was overrated during his NBA career.
You can’t say that and not follow that up with some actual sense 💭 https://t.co/u6xlDhlM1g
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 3, 2022
It’s an extremely bold take to call Wade overrated, as the 13-time All-Star has one of the more impressive resumes of any shooting guard in NBA history.
During his playing career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.
Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history, as he led the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.
After a brief stint away from the team during the 2016-17 season and part of the 2017-18 season, Wade returned to Miami to finish his career.
While he wasn’t the greatest 3-point shooter during his career, Wade scored in other ways, dominating from the midrange and showcasing his impressive athleticism on a nightly basis.
The 40-year-old clearly knows just how great a player he is, and it’s likely why he challenged the hater to bring some actual proof to the table to back up the “overrated” claim.
Without Wade, the Heat likely never land LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form the Big 3 that went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two.
Now that he has finished his playing career, Wade has taken to the business side of the NBA, as he is a part of the Utah Jazz’s ownership. It’s just another way that he is adding to his already impressive NBA legacy.
