Dwyane Wade can’t wait to ‘lie’ to his grandkids and tell them he played with LeBron James

The 2021-22 NBA season has been loaded with interesting storylines so far. For the most part, it has been a very unpredictable season.

But amid the chaos, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had no trouble proving that he’s still one of the top players in the league. His dominance is one of the few things NBA fans can count on every year.

After one of James’ recent outstanding performances, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Instagram and joked about the longevity of the Lakers star.

Wade seemed to imply that his future grandkids aren’t going to believe him when he tells them that he played with James because the 17-time All-Star will “still be playing” at that point in time.

Although James has missed a handful of games this season, he has been elite when he’s been on the floor. He’s averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from deep.

He has been especially dominant lately. Over his last eight games, he’s averaging 29.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest. He’s doing all of this at the age of 36, and he’ll turn 37 later this month.

James would surely love nothing more than to lead his Lakers to another NBA title. L.A. has had a rocky season so far, but Lakers fans are hoping that the squad will turn its season around once some key injured players can take the floor.

James is a four-time NBA champ, and he’s looking to make it five this season.