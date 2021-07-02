Dwyane Wade calls out lawmakers after Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana ahead of Olympics

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade called out lawmakers on Friday after Olympic runner Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The results of the test will disqualify her from participating in her primary event.

But majority of y’all rule makers smoke and probably are investors in THC companies. Let’s stop playing these games https://t.co/hT3H6kw45T — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 2, 2021

Richardson, who is just 21 years of age, did not deny using marijuana. She said that she resorted to using the drug as a coping mechanism when she lost her mother last week.

Wade joins a handful of other NBA personalities, like Kevin Love, who have called out the decision today.

Marijuana is legal in many U.S. states but is still illegal federally. Many American sports leagues have relaxed their rules as it pertains to recreational use of the drug.

It certainly seems like modern society may be moving in a direction where the use of marijuana will eventually no longer be condemned, but that’s not the case right now.

Richardson will hope to compete in the 2024 Olympics.