- Dwyane Wade and Bronny James Show Love to Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro After Big Win vs. Boston Celtics
- Dwyane Wade Says Erik Spoelstra ‘Held Me Back’ While Seeing Miami Heat Defeat Boston Celtics
- Dwyane Wade Tells Amazing Story About How Bam Adebayo Perfectly Predicted His Breakout Season
- Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Takes Veiled Shot at Toronto Raptors
- Video: Goran Dragic Suffers Injury at End of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game
- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss Matchup vs. Boston Celtics With New Injury
- Report: Pat Riley Had to Lend Erik Spoelstra Several Armani Suits When He Became Miami Heat Coach
- Erik Spoelstra Explains Why He’s Encouraging Jae Crowder to Shoot From Even ‘Deeper Range’
- Referee Admits to Huge Officiating Error in Miami Heat’s Loss to Toronto Raptors
- Video: Erik Spoelstra in Utter Disbelief as Fred VanVleet Makes Game-Saving Deflection
Dwyane Wade and Bronny James Show Love to Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro After Big Win vs. Boston Celtics
- Updated: August 5, 2020
The Miami Heat picked up a huge win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
Following the Heat’s victory, basketball celebrities Dwyane Wade and Bronny James showed rookie Tyler Herro some love on Instagram.
Herro, 20, is quickly becoming a fan favorite around the NBA. The Heat selected the youngster with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The sharpshooter is posting 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season. In addition, Herro is shooting a blistering 39.0 percent from distance.
During the Heat’s 112-106 win over the Celtics on Tuesday, Herro put up 11 points, three assists and three rebounds. He knocked down three triples in the concentrated effort.
All-Star Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 21 points, 12 boards and two assists in the victory.
The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Celtics hold the No. 3 spot.
On Thursday, the Heat will have a huge test ahead of them as they take on the league-best Milwaukee Bucks.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login