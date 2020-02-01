Dwyane Wade in Awe of Damian Lillard's Incredible String of Recent Performances - Heat Nation

- Dwyane Wade in Awe of Damian Lillard’s Incredible String of Recent Performances
Dwyane Wade in Awe of Damian Lillard’s Incredible String of Recent Performances
- Updated: February 1, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damain Lillard has been on a tear lately.
Following the guard’s outburst against the Los Angeles Lakers on national television, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade tweeted out his awe for Lillard’s domination on the court.
Damn Dame‼️
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 1, 2020
Dame Lillard's last five games:
1/20 vs. GSW: 61 points, 10 rebs, 7 assists, 11 3PTs
1/23 vs. DAL: 41 points, 6 rebs, 8 ast, 8 3PTs
1/26 vs. IND: 50 points, 6 rebs, 13 ast, 8 3PTs
1/29 vs. HOU: 36 points, 10 rebs, 11 ast, 6 3PTs
1/31 vs. LAL: 48 points, 9 rebs 10 ast, 7 3PTs
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 1, 2020
While the Lakers franchise dedicated Friday night to fallen icon Kobe Bryant, it was Lillard who depicted and demonstrated the Mamba Mentality.
The 29-year-old exploded for 48 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in an emotional win at Staples Center. Lillard looked up to Bryant a ton and had acquired the all-time great’s respect in the past.
However, the product out of Weber State University was playing out of his mind before Bryant passed away on Sunday. In fact, Friday’s awe-inspiring victory was just the latest burst in a recent hot streak for Lillard.
Over his last 10 games of the season, the 6-foot-2 pro has averaged a whopping 39.1 points, 8.6 assists and 5.5 boards. The Trail Blazers have won four of their last five games as they fight to enter the playoff picture.
The veteran is averaging 29.4 points, 7.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.
