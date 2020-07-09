- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Reflect on Miami Heat’s Historic Winning Streak
- Video: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Says He’s ‘Ready’ for NBA Bubble
- Report: Pat Riley ‘Wanted and Wants’ to Be With Miami Heat Inside NBA Bubble
- Tyler Herro’s Confident Message to His Haters Before Heading Into Orlando Bubble
- Every Known Tattoo on Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade’s Body
- Report: ‘Not a Big Secret’ That Victor Oladipo and Miami Heat Have Mutual Interest in Each Other
- Meyers Leonard Offers Absurd Reaction to NBA Serving Players Airplane Food in Bubble
- Report: Pat Riley and Micky Arison Will Be Able to Watch Games in Disney Bubble Under Stringent New Rules
- Here’s the Message Meyers Leonard Is Planning to Wear on His Miami Heat Jersey When the Season Resumes
- Mario Chalmers Names Dwyane Wade, Not LeBron James, as Best Leader He’s Ever Played With
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Reflect on Miami Heat’s Historic Winning Streak
- Updated: July 9, 2020
During the 2012-13 NBA season, the Miami Heat went on an impressive 27-game winning streak which lasted from Feb. 3 to March 25.
On Thursday, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James took to Twitter to reminisce on the feat.
A light 27 dubs in a row #TheHeatles https://t.co/BzIhymhHiD
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 9, 2020
The Heat’s streak ranks second in NBA history behind the 33-game win streak of the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers. That Lakers team included Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Gail Goodrich, all of whom are Hall of Famers.
The Heat, who went on to win the title during the 2012-13 season, saw their streak ended by the Chicago Bulls. During that season, Miami finished with a record of 66-16.
It’s nice to see that while the years pass, Wade and James are able to remember the accomplishments of that historic Heat team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login