Dwyane Wade and LeBron James celebrate their reunion at WNBA game in Los Angeles

- Updated: July 1, 2021
Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James met up at a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
Wade and James, of course, were teammates for four years in Miami. The duo won titles together in 2012 and 2013, and both players will eventually be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Wade called it quits on his playing career after the 2018-19 season. In all, he spent 15 seasons with the Heat, averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He was named an All-Star 13 times throughout his NBA career.
Meanwhile, James is still chasing titles. He has four to his name and will look to make if five next season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Over his four years with the Heat, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is a 17-time All-Star.
Wade and James are inarguably two of the most iconic Heat alumni ever. Heat fans have the duo to thank for their mini dynasty run.
