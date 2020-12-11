Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made an amusing admission in regard to comedian Rickey Smiley’s observation about African-Americans and holiday lighting.

😂😂😂 Just did this the other day https://t.co/OJ7ivfH2cn — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 11, 2020

Exactly where Wade was when he offered his own assessment is unknown, though since he retired after the 2018-19 season, he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have mostly been living in California.

Wade’s memorable NBA career often made the Heat a staple of Christmas Day broadcasts. The millions he made in salary over his 16 NBA seasons allowed him the luxury of such lighting, though it’s uncertain if he even considered the prospect.

Christmas Day in 2020 will come just a few days after the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Given his continuing strong ties to the Heat organization, Wade and his attention regarding holiday lighting will no doubt be diverted when the Heat take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the first of five Christmas games.