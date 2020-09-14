The Miami Heat have far exceeded expectations this season. The team is four wins away from a trip back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the LeBron James era with one of the most talented young squads in the league.

With the Heat on the cusp of doing something special in the NBA playoffs, Dwyane Wade has chimed in on his former team’s success this season and how impressed he is with rookie Tyler Herro.

“When the Heat drafted him, that was really my first introduction to who he was and I saw the way he was dressed,” Wade said in an interview with Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I was like, ‘OK, this dude got some swag.’ From that moment on, you’re just going to watch him. You’re going to keep your eye on him. Then he backed it up with his play, and you’re like: ‘Oh, OK. Already? As a rookie, he’s already backing it up.’ I mean, it’s special obviously. What he has is something that a lot of people are kind of like, ‘Damn, we don’t get to see that out of a guy that’s 19 or 20 years old a lot.’ But it’s immediate. The Heat got them another good one.”

Herro has been better than expected during his rookie campaign with the Heat. Although he wasn’t a serious candidate to win NBA Rookie of the Year with Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, there’s no doubt he has a promising future ahead in Miami.

Along with a solid regular season in which he averaged 13.5 points per game, Herro has been vital to the team’s success in the playoffs.