Duncan Robinson’s team-oriented message on falling out of Miami Heat rotation

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has fallen out of the team’s rotation in the playoffs, but he still is trying to be the best teammate he can be.

Robinson gave a professional response when asked how he’s dealing with the role change this postseason.

“I’m on the court, my job is to play basketball to the best of my abilities, help us win,” he said. “If I’m not on the court, help us win. If that’s being a supportive teammate, that’s what I do.”

In the playoffs, Robinson has appeared in just six games and has yet to make a start. He is averaging 11.2 minutes per game, and he hasn’t played in two of the three games against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Max Strus has started every game in the playoffs for Miami at the shooting guard position, and Robinson has seen his minutes drop off in a major way from the regular season to the postseason.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Robinson played 25.9 minutes per game and averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

He did have a big performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs, scoring 27 points in Game 1, but he has yet to play over 20 minutes in a game since then.

The Heat have a 2-1 series lead on the Sixers, and even though Robinson received a huge extension this past offseason, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has trusted other players in the playoffs.

It’s nice to see Robinson still cares about helping his team in any way possible even though he hasn’t contributed much on the floor.