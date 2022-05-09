The Miami Heat are in a highly competitive playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers at the moment. One player who has been noticeably absent throughout the series is sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Though Robinson started in 68 of the 79 games he played in during the 2021-22 regular season, he’s barely played in the last four games.

In fact, he’s had just 55 seconds of playing time in the series against Philadelphia.

Perhaps that’s why Robinson’s management tweeted about some of his past playoff heroics on Monday morning.

Exactly 19 months ago today, @D_Bo20 put up 26 points including 7 three pointers in a win in the 2020 NBA Finals. 🚀🔥😉🔥🚀https://t.co/0wexHqUoxw — Glushon Sports Mgmt (@GlushonSM) May 9, 2022

One big belief regarding why Robinson has been absent throughout nearly the entire series is that the Heat worry about his struggles on the defensive side of the ball. Robinson is certainly not known for his defense, and it is possible that the Sixers would expose him if he were on the court for large stretches.

Still, Robinson’s abilities as a shooter from beyond the arc have been missed. That was crystal clear in Sunday’s Game 4 defeat, as the Heat shot an abysmal 7-for-35 from beyond the arc.

It is rare for a team to shoot that poorly from deep and win a playoff game. For that reason, it will be really interesting to see whether or not Robinson ends up getting more playing time in the coming games.

After going up 2-0 in the series, the Heat have dropped the last two games. Now, the tied series will move back to South Florida for a pivotal Game 5.

Surely, fans of Robinson will be looking out for whether or not he enters the game.