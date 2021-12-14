Duncan Robinson says he’s gotten help this year from a psychological perspective amid shooting woes

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson has made efforts to talk with people in an effort to eliminate the current shooting slump that he’s enduring.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald spoke with Robinson about the shooting issue and asked if he’d taken the step of asking someone about the nagging concern, such as a sports psychologist.

“Prior to this year, I’ve worked with people throughout my career at various points,” Robinson said. “It’s not a matter of it’s broken, I’ve got to fix it. It’s more of: Everybody, if they have the resources or if they don’t, try to seek out the resources to maximize, optimize your opportunity.”

When Jackson asked if the conversation had taken place this year, Robinson offered a simple one-word answer.

“‘Yes,” Robinson said.

Jackson also asked if Robinson was feeling pressure because of the new five-year, $90 million deal, but Robinson denied that aspect was related to the problem.

For this season, Robinson is making $15.65 million and in the final year of the deal in 2025-26, he has a player option of $19.89 million if he picks it up.

In his 28 games for the 2021-22 campaign, Robinson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In the Heat’s Monday night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he finished with a meager six points, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Robinson is hoping that his past shoting touch resurfaces soon for a Heat team that’s currently struggling. The team’s next contest comes on Wednesday night with a road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.