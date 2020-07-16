Duncan Robinson Reveals How Erik Spoelstra Convinced Him to Join Miami Heat

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently revealed how Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra convinced him to join the team.

In a story by Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report, Robinson explained how Spoelstra wooed him over to Miami.

“He was the only head coach that reached out to me,” Robinson says. “Just to hear him talk about the particulars of what they do with shooters, especially shooters my size, it just felt like a good situation, like a place where I’d be pushed.”

Robinson, 26, has been a revelation for the Heat this season.

The Heat signed the guard at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. He excelled in the Las Vegas Summer League in 2019.

On the current season, Robinson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In addition, he is shooting a sizzling 44.8 percent from downtown this season.

The Heat saw great potential in Robinson and are impressed by the quick success the youngster has experienced in the league. After all, he has drained 243 shots from downtown this season.

The only players who have accumulated more 3-pointers than Robinson are Houston Rockets superstar James Harden and Sacramento Kings veteran Buddy Hield.

The Heat’s marksman will continue his stellar 2019-20 season when the Heat face the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.