Duncan Robinson plays crucial role in helping fan turn $200 bet into $92K

Though the Miami Heat dropped the opener of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Duncan Robinson helped turn the modest wager of one bettor into a small fortune.

Just 21 seconds after the Heat-Bucks Game 1 matchup began on Saturday, Robinson connected on a 3-pointer to give his team the early lead. Later in the afternoon, Kristaps Porzngis of the Dallas Mavericks started his team on a winning path by notching the first points of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets then helped the bettor complete the parlay by notching the first points in his team’s game versus the Boston Celtics.

Winning a single bet can often be difficult for those who choose to gamble, with the parlay option magnifying that difficulty, helping to explain the steep odds involved in this particular wager.

Robinson is relied upon by the Heat to be a scoring option, though given the other talented players on the team, he isn’t always in a position to connect for the first points of a game.

The fact that Robinson helped the bettor win his wager is likely of little concern for the third-year player, who’s focused on helping the Heat avoid a 2-0 deficit when they take the court against the Bucks on Monday night.