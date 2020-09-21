Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has blown away the NBA with his superb production in the playoffs.

Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson praised Herro extensively for his irrational confidence and unparalleled play in the postseason.

“Tyler has been awesome,” Robinson said on the Old Man and the Three podcast. “He has unwavering confidence about him, which I really think is really unique for such a young player. I would say at some point in the Milwaukee series. He played great in that series. I don’t feel like I was as impact as I would have liked to have been but really for him, I would say, by Game 2 of that Milwaukee series, people really were starting to understand and look at him in a different light.

The Heat selected Herro with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

During the regular season, the guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Over the course of the playoffs, Herro has moved his game to another level. The rookie is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the postseason.

The 20-year-old is playing big minutes in the fourth quarter, taking on tough defensive assignments and connecting on huge shots. The Heat are 10-2 in the playoffs this season.

As for Robinson, he’s been phenomenal in the postseason as well. The 3-point specialist is collecting 11.0 points on 40.9 shooting from distance per game in the playoffs.