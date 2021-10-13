- Duncan Robinson discloses details of conversation with Ray Allen after he visits Miami Heat practice
- Updated: October 13, 2021
Miami Heat legend Ray Allen was at the team’s practice on Wednesday.
Ray Allen at Heat practice, now talking with Duncan Robinson and Max Strus after practice.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 13, 2021
Allen took the time to speak with some current Heat players. Duncan Robinson was one of them.
Duncan Robinson says his conversation with Ray Allen mostly focused on preparation and process, more than specific shot coaching.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 13, 2021
Allen and Robinson are two of the best shooters in Heat history. Interestingly, it sounds like they didn’t talk much about shooting during their conversation on Wednesday.
Robinson is entering his fourth season at the NBA level. Many folks have high hopes for his season, and he’s certainly a key piece of Miami’s formula.
In the 2020-21 campaign, the sharpshooter averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He knocked down 43.9 percent of his shots from the field and 40.8 percent of his shots from 3-point land.
Allen helped the Heat win a title in the 2012-13 season, and Robinson would surely love to win a ring of his own in the upcoming campaign.
