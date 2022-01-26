Duncan Robinson describes why Dewayne Dedmon is the ‘kind of guy you love to play with’

Dewayne Dedmon has been in the NBA for many years, so he knows what it takes to be an effective communicator.

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has taken notice of that. Robinson recently praised Dedmon’s communication and explained that he’s the type of guy “you love to play with.”

“His communication is impeccable super loud, super communicative,” Robinson said. “He’s just the kind of guy you love to play with, because you know he’s going to be reliable.”

Dedmon has been a solid contributor for the Heat this season. The big man has appeared in 40 games and started 15.

He’s averaging 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest so far in the 2021-22 campaign while shooting 60.1 percent from the field. Dedmon has also shown an ability to knock down 3-pointers on occasion. Although he doesn’t shoot triples very often, he’s making them at a whopping 57.1 percent clip this season.

The veteran has certainly made a nice impact for Miami. Dedmon is 32 years old and still trying to capture his first NBA title, so he’s surely happy to be playing for a team with legit title aspirations like the Heat.

As for Robinson, he has started to turn his season around recently. His campaign got off to a very rocky start when his 3-pointers weren’t falling, but over his last 22 games, he’s been able to make 40.2 percent of his triples.

Duncan Robinson’s first 22 games of the season:

10.4 PPG – 34.9% FG – 31.8% 3PT – 62.5% FT Duncan Robinson’s last 22 games of the season:

13.3 PPG – 43.9% FG – 40.2% 3PT – 84.4% FT pic.twitter.com/TLR7JoNSaw — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 25, 2022

Of course, with Robinson, he typically needs his 3-point shot to be firing on all cylinders in order to be an effective contributor. It’s great that he’s been able to get his triples to fall lately.

The Heat currently hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference and seem like real threats to make some noise. Time will tell if the team can make a deep playoff run.