Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has averaged 19.4 points per game while shooting the ball at a blistering pace in his last five games.

That level of production marks a major resurgence for the youngster who has struggled at times this season.

His teammate, Duncan Robinson, took note of Herro’s recent play and described how happy he has been to see Herro playing well.

“I think it’s sustainable because we’ve all seen it before,” said Robinson. “Just the biggest thing is I, personally, just love seeing him play with that kind of grit and confidence. I don’t think that it necessarily wavered. “But obviously it helps when the ball goes in and it kind of compounds it all. I tell him all the time, ‘Be a killer. Go be a killer out there.’”

So far this season, Herro has averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old Herro started the season off in the starting lineup, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra decided to move Herro to the bench after a slow start for the team.

Since then, Herro has come off the bench in every game he has appeared in.

Although Herro has not taken the leap that some expected him to take in his second year, he has still proven throughout this season that he is important to the Heat’s success.

In last season’s playoffs, Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, showing that he wasn’t scared of playing on the big stage.

With the Heat clinching a playoff spot on Tuesday night, they will surely be hoping that Herro can play at that level in the upcoming playoff push.