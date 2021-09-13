Donovan Mitchell credits ‘big brother’ Dwyane Wade for doing ‘great job’ with Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell offered glowing praise to the front office of the Utah Jazz and part-owner Dwyane Wade.

In fact, he described Wade as a big brother.

During a recent interview, Mitchell cited the work of Jazz owner Ryan Smith and welcomed the continuation of his bond with the Miami Heat legend.

“I think Ryan has done a great job since he’s come in and been the owner.” Mitchell told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Obviously Dwyane Wade helps, because he’s a guy (whom) I consider my big brother. (They) made moves to keep Mike [Conley], obviously, (to) sign myself, sign Rudy [Gobert]. We’ve made key additions, and I think we’re excited. I know that, for this year coming up, (it’s about) continuing to build. Like you saw, the past two years have been ended in heartbreak. And just continuing to plug, continuing to plug and plug away. I think that there’s beauty in the struggle. I said that on Instagram a few (weeks ago). Like, there’s beauty in that. And I’m at a point now where — three years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to sit here and tell you that, like to be able to tell you there’s beauty in that. There’s continued life lessons and basketball lessons, but understanding that the time is coming and you’ve just got to keep plugging away in order to get there. But as far as Ryan, he’s done a great job and Dwyane’s done a great job and we’re excited.”

Mitchell was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and quickly moved into the elite category of guards in the NBA. Wade was closing out his career during Mitchell’s early seasons, with the two stars growing closer over time.

When Wade became part of the Jazz ownership group, that connection became even stronger and is one reason why Mitchell is looking forward to the upcoming season.