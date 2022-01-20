Dewayne Dedmon hilariously compares 'light-skin' Caleb Martin to Stephen Curry after Heat beat Blazers - Heat Nation

- Dewayne Dedmon hilariously compares ‘light-skin’ Caleb Martin to Stephen Curry after Heat beat Blazers
Dewayne Dedmon hilariously compares ‘light-skin’ Caleb Martin to Stephen Curry after Heat beat Blazers
- Updated: January 19, 2022
Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon compared Caleb Martin to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry after the Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Dewayne Dedmon on Caleb Martin:
"Second light-skin player I love watching play. Right behind Steph Curry."
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 20, 2022
Martin had a huge game for the Heat on Wednesday night, as he put up a team-high 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Martin also added eight rebounds and two assists in the 104-92 victory.
It was a big win for the Heat, as they battled even though Jimmy Butler was ejected early in the game.
Dedmon’s comparison to Curry seemed to be a play on Martin’s strong shooting night, but obviously the Heat wing has a long way to go before he matches Curry’s expertise beyond the arc.
The Warriors superstar set the record for the most 3-pointers in NBA history earlier this season.
Martin has been a pleasant surprise for the Heat this season, as he has thrived on a two-way contract and become a major rotation player.
The Heat will likely convert Martin’s deal into a regular contract in order to make him eligible for the postseason.
Dedmon had a solid game himself on Wednesday night, as the big man posted 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Dedmon has done a great job in his role behind Bam Adebayo since joining the Heat. Miami will return to the court on Friday in Atlanta when it takes on the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday night.
