DeMar DeRozan on his strong bond with Kyle Lowry: ‘If my mom had another son, it’d be Kyle’

Before making his way to the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry used to play for the Toronto Raptors. During his tenure with his previous team, he showed that he was one of the league’s top point guards.

Lowry also forged a strong connection with DeMar DeRozan, who now plays for the Chicago Bulls, during his time up north.

Miami and Chicago matched up on Saturday night, with the Heat winning by three points. After the game, DeRozan was asked to describe how close he is with Lowry.

Asked DeMar DeRozan if he can put into words his bond with Kyle Lowry. He said he couldn't. Then he did, eloquently:"If my mom had another son, it'd be Kyle.If his mom had another son, it'd be me. That's as simple as I can put it. That's how close we are. That's what it is to me" — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 28, 2021

Both Lowry and DeRozan played for nine seasons each with Toronto. Their stints overlapped for six years from 2012 to 2018. Together, they guided the Raptors to several playoff appearances. The pair was also instrumental in helping the franchise reach its first ever Eastern Conference finals in the 2016 postseason.

After failing to make it to the NBA Finals, though, the Raptors front office decided to blow things up and take a gamble on Kawhi Leonard during the 2018 offseason. That meant letting go of DeRozan, who had to be included in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

It paid off in a big way for the Raptors as they won an NBA title in 2019. That was Lowry’s first championship.

This season, Lowry is looking to win his second title. It’s looking good so far as Miami is currently 13-7 and tied for second in the East.

The 35-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He seems to be having a positive impact on the Heat thanks to his leadership and championship pedigree.