David Aldridge predicts John Wall will end up with Miami Heat via buyout

- Updated: October 19, 2021
The Athletic’s David Aldridge recently offered his take on a variety of topics ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.
He had a very interesting prediction regarding John Wall’s future.
He explained that he sees the Houston Rockets veteran landing with the Miami Heat.
“Miami — after he negotiates a buyout from the Rockets,” Aldridge wrote regarding a landing spot for Wall. “Wall lives in Miami in the offseason, and the Heat is famous for extending careers of talented guys who’ve been slowed by injuries mid-career.”
The Rockets and Wall are reportedly working together to find the 31-year-old a new home. Wall isn’t expected to appear in any games for Houston this season.
Wall would be an interesting addition for a handful of teams. It remains to be seen where he will ultimately land.
In the 2020-21 season, the former first-round pick averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He made 40.4 percent of his shots from the field and 31.7 percent of his shots from deep.
He could potentially give a contending team some valuable minutes off the bench. Perhaps the Heat will roll the dice on him if the opportunity presents itself.
