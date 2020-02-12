D'Angelo Russell Fires Back at NBA Reporter After He Criticizes Timberwolves on National TV - Heat Nation

It seems that newly acquired Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell has taken exception to comments recently made by ESPN reporter Nik Friedell.

Russell’s comments came in the wake of Friedell criticizing the young point guard and saying that the Golden State Warriors traded him due to uncertainties surrounding his attitude.

Friedell also went at Russell’s longtime friend and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, questioning his lack of success with the team since getting a max deal.

“No,” Friedell said when asked if the friendship between Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell can translate into wins for the Wolves. “I am all the way out on the Timberwolves. I don’t believe Karl-Anthony Towns is mature enough as a leader to be the face of a team that can contend and grow. I think that D’Angelo Russell is really solid…but there’s a reason why the Warriors traded him. They did not believe he was a core piece of a possible title contender. “It was his attitude day to day. In watching Towns through the years, I understand why the Timberwolves made this move and want to make him happy. … But the culture that’s being created in Minnesota…everybody’s afraid of upsetting Karl-Anthony Towns. Karl-Anthony Towns was anointed as the guy, he got a max deal, what has he won in the league? I think the move to make moving forward is to trade Towns down the line.”

Russell was traded by the Warriors to the Timberwolves in exchange for forward Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick. Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman were also sent to the Wolves.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently admitted that Russell’s fit on the Warriors was questionable at best, as the team is top-heavy at the point guard position.

Russell will look to help the struggling 16-36 Timberwolves rise again to playoff contender status.