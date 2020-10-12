Duncan Robinson had a fantastic 2019-20 season for the Miami Heat.

The University of Michigan product averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting a blistering 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

However, Robinson’s season may have some fans getting too carried away, as one claimed he is a better catch-and-shoot player than Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

That comparison quickly drew a response from Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard, who clearly didn’t agree.

Robinson is a great shooter, but to compare him to Thompson is just silly.

Thompson has had five seasons in which he has averaged over 20.0 points per game. In addition, he has shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc in all eight of his NBA seasons.

Thompson missed this past year with a torn ACL, and it seems fans have already forgotten how lethal he is.

After all, he holds the NBA record for most points in a single quarter at 37 and once scored 60 points while taking just 11 dribbles in a game.

That is the very definition of a dominant catch-and-shoot player.

Heat fans certainly hope that Robinson can come close to a career as successful as Thompson’s.