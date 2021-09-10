Chris Bosh mentions Carmelo Anthony’s role with the Lakers as something he would have been interested in

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh recently explained what his role could’ve looked like if he were still playing today.

The former All-Star related to newcomer Carmelo Anthony’s position on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was shooting like four or five threes a game in my last year in the league,” Bosh said to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I was very much so looking forward to perfecting that craft and that role and getting better at that. I just didn’t have the opportunity to do so. But, yeah, I saw myself playing for a while. Especially now, kind of like you see with the opportunity that [Carmelo Anthony] is going to have with the Lakers, just being that spot-up three-point shooter to spread the floor and play defense, stay solid and just be who you are to help the team and fill that gap.”

Bosh will be officially enshrined into the basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Both Bosh and Anthony were lottery picks during the 2003 NBA Draft.

The veteran’s career in the NBA was sadly cut short due to blood clots. He last played in 2016 with the Heat.

Although Bosh’s career in the league ceased prematurely, he still had a phenomenal track record. Most notably, he helped the Heat attain back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old made the All-Star team a whopping 11 times during his time in the association. He holds career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Bosh also served as an important member of the Toronto Raptors, who he played for from 2003 to 2010. The 6-foot-11 superstar averaged over 20 points a game for the Raptors in seven seasons.