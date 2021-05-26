Charles Barkley throws blatant shade at Heat: ‘Those boys from Miami can only play in the bubble’

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley threw some shade at the Miami Heat following their Game 2 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Barkley claimed that the Heat may not get as much credit for last year’s run to the NBA Finals because it was played in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

“Maybe,” Barkley said. “Those boys from Miami can only play in the bubble.”

Barkley’s assessment of the Heat is a little quick, and Miami shouldn’t be discredited for anything that happened last season because of this year’s results.

However, the Heat have struggled in the postseason in 2021 and were blown out in Game 2.

Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have struggled in the series, and the Bucks look like they want revenge for getting knocked out in five games by the Heat last postseason.

The Heat will look to rebound at home in Game 3 on Thursday. After getting out to a slow start in Game 2, it is imperative that Miami comes out with a sense of urgency in Game 3.

The Heat lost in last year’s NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, but they look like a long shot to make a run to the Finals again this season.