Caron Butler calls out cop accused of planting evidence in viral video

Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler took to Twitter recently to call out a police officer who was accused by social media users of planting evidence in a car in a viral video.

This behavior has been going on for quite some time but because priors and no visual proof the word of authorities was always the last word. @mademan4521 Change is needed! https://t.co/QzDl7vWJ1B — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) July 24, 2021

In the alarming video, the officer is seen tossing something into the back seat of a citizen’s car. The citizen confronts the officer, and they continue to exchange words before the clip cuts off.

The Village of Caledonia Police Department responded to the incident by posting the officer’s body cam footage along with a statement from Chief of Police Christopher Botsch.

In an era where many individuals feel that law enforcement is in need of drastic reform, the video understandably has a lot of people upset. Butler seems to be one of those people.

Although he is currently a coach, Butler had a long NBA career as a player. He played for nine different organizations, was named to two All-Star teams and won an NBA title in the 2010-11 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Butler finished his career averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He played with Miami for two seasons. During his time in Miami, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He is now looking to win a title with the Heat as a coach instead of as a player.