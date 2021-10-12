Bronny James reacts to Zaire Wade signing with Utah Jazz G League affiliate

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, reportedly will sign with the NBA G League and is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars.

Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, is signing a contract in the NBA G League and is expected to join the Utah Jazz’s affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dwyane Wade is a part-owner of the Jazz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021

The younger Wade played at Sierra Canyon School with Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The younger James took a moment to show love to his former teammate on Instagram.

It’s great to see that the younger James and the younger Wade are such close friends, as their fathers are two of the greatest players in Miami Heat history.

The elder Wade and elder James led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning two in their time together in Miami.

Now, the elder Wade is a part of the ownership group of the Utah Jazz and will have his son in the organization as a part of the team’s G League roster.