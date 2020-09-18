- Bradley Beal’s Fiancée Favors Him to Miami Heat After All-NBA Snub
Bradley Beal’s Fiancée Favors Him to Miami Heat After All-NBA Snub
- Updated: September 17, 2020
On Wednesday, the NBA announced its All-NBA teams for the 2019-20 season, and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal got left off all three squads.
When a fan suggested on social media that Beal should play for the Miami Heat in order for national fans to fully appreciate his game, Beal’s fiancée seemed to agree.
bradley beal’s fiancé liked this tweet pic.twitter.com/zWWJLnwejL
— │▌ (@dru_star) September 16, 2020
As the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Beal took some time to blossom as a star.
He averaged just 13.9 points a game as a rookie, but finally got some props in his sixth season by making his first NBA All-Star team.
This season, he put up 30.5 points and 6.1 assists a game, both career highs.
However, the Wizards had another miserable season, as they finished 25-47 and missed the playoffs.
Perhaps that’s why Beal wasn’t selected to any of the three All-NBA teams.
Although the Heat have a real shot at reaching the NBA Finals, many outside of South Florida feel they still need a third legit star in order to bring home the franchise’s fourth championship.
If Beal wants out of the nation’s capital, a trade to Miami could be just what both parties need.
