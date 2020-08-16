- Brad Stevens Warns NBA About Miami Heat’s Potential in Upcoming NBA Playoffs
- Updated: August 16, 2020
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had some high praise for the Miami Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Stevens believes that the Heat will be a threat in the Eastern Conference this postseason.
“Beating them four times in seven games is going to be exceptionally difficult,” Stevens said. “They’re just a good team. And then I’d say that Spo is one of the best coaches I’ve seen. I think he’s terrific.”
Stevens and Boston will have the luxury of avoiding Miami until the Eastern Conference Finals, should they get there.
Miami picked up the No. 5 seed in the East, while the Celtics will be the No. 3 seed this postseason.
During the regular season, the Celtics and Heat matched up three times, with Boston winning two.
However, Miami won the most recent matchup, 112-106, on Aug. 4. It was the only time that the two teams matched up in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.
While Miami will have to go through the Indiana Pacers and potentially the Milwaukee Bucks to face Boston, it would make for an exciting Eastern Conference Finals.
The Heat will begin the quest for a NBA title against the Pacers on Tuesday.
