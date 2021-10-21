- Bobby Portis’ savage reaction to P.J. Tucker saying how badly he wants to beat Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: October 20, 2021
P.J. Tucker, one of the newest additions to the Miami Heat, is a grizzled veteran who is looking for another NBA championship ring.
When he posted on social media that he really wants to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis had an unpleasant reaction.
— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) October 20, 2021
Tucker and Portis played together for the Bucks last season when they won the world title. The Heat are hoping that Tucker’s experience, defense and 3-point shooting will help them get over the hump.
It was just two seasons ago that Miami stunned the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games. The defeat likely motivated the Bucks to come back strong in 2021, as they swept the Heat in the first round of the playoffs.
Milwaukee started the new season strong with a 127-104 rout of Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see how hungry the team is to repeat as NBA champs this year.
