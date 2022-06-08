The Miami Heat saw their season come to a close after a disappointing series loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat will surely look for plenty of ways to improve this offseason. Sports analyst Bill Simmons seems to believe that Miami should think about trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

“How about [Kyle] Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Kyrie and Joe Harris?” Simmons said on a recent episode of his podcast. “Kyrie in Heat culture? The sky is the limit.”

Simmons also stated that the Heat organization would be able to bring out the best in Irving.

“I think Spo (Erik Spoelstra) would say, ‘I’m in,'” Simmons continued. “He’ll say, ‘We made it work for Jimmy [Butler]. Let’s just get crazier.’”

Of course, Simmons’ proposal should be taken with a grain of salt. While the Heat would potentially improve with the addition of a player like Irving, Brooklyn would probably find a trade package headlined by Lowry and Robinson to be lackluster.

Miami may decide to run it back with its core players. After all, it was those players who helped the team earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 regular season.

The team was also just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals, falling short in Game 7 against the Celtics by four points. Moreover, Miami had to deal with a number of injuries.

Lowry played in Game 7, but he had been dealing with a hamstring injury since the Heat’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. In addition, Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro missed three games against Boston because of a groin injury.

Only time will tell if the Heat decide to make major moves in the coming offseason.