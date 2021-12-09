Bam Adebayo’s one-word assessment of Caleb Martin’s performance vs. Bucks - Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo had a simple response to Caleb Martin’s strong performance in the Miami Heat’s 113-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Martin finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists and shot 6-of-8 from 3-point range. His 28 points and six 3-pointers were both career-highs.

Martin is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game this season for the Heat. He has averaged 14.0 points per game for Miami over the past five games.

Martin’s big game was key with Miami missing Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris against the Bucks. The Heat had dropped four of their five games heading into the matchup against Milwaukee.

Kyle Lowry added 22 points and 13 assists for Miami in Wednesday’s win, while P.J. Tucker finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Max Strus chipped in 16 points off the bench.

Miami is now 2-1 against Milwaukee this season after falling to the Bucks on Saturday, 124-102. The teams won’t face off again until March 2. The Heat will have a few days off before returning to the court against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.