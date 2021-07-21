Bam Adebayo’s fierce message to haters regarding Khris Middleton after Bucks win title

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo showed Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton some major love after the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the title.

Adebayo and the Heat have faced Middleton and the Bucks in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and it’s clear that the Heat big man has some serious respect for his opponent.

Middleton hit some big shots to help the Bucks close out Game 6, and he finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

During the NBA Finals, Middleton scored 29 or more points three times and had a 40-point game in Game 4.

His performances helped Milwaukee come back from down 2-0 in the series to beat the Suns and capture the franchise’s first title since 1971.

Adebayo and Middleton will get to play together at the Olympics this year in Tokyo, Japan. They will look to bring home another gold medal for the United States.