Bam Adebayo's Confidence 'Through the Roof' After Impressive All-Star Weekend - Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo’s Confidence ‘Through the Roof’ After Impressive All-Star Weekend
- Updated: February 17, 2020
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is officially on the map.
Before playing in the 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday, the third-year pro surprised the league by winning the NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday.
Adebayo said his confidence is on another level following his first All-Star Weekend experience.
“My confidence is definitely through the roof right now,” Adebayo declared.
Adebayo, 22, became the first Heat Skills Challenge winner since 2007 champion Dwyane Wade.
While he hasn’t reached Wade’s superstar status yet, Adebayo is certainly on an upwards trajectory towards greatness.
As a matter of fact, the big man is having a career year across the board. He is putting up 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
The center’s impressive play, along with that of captain Jimmy Butler, has led the Heat to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference standings. The team is expected to be a serious championship contender in the 2020 NBA postseason.
Playing with the best players on the planet should have definitely raised Adebayo’s confidence. If the youngster can fully translate that confidence to the court for the Heat’s second half of the regular season, the rest of the league is in trouble.
