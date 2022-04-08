Bam Adebayo’s and Tyler Herro’s hyped reactions to Miami Heat clinching No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro posted his reaction to the Miami Heat clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of this year’s playoffs.

Herro was joined by his teammate Bam Adebayo in celebrating Miami’s accomplishment.

Adebayo, Herro and the Heat currently have a 52-28 record this season and will look to add to it on Friday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami has controlled the top spot in the East for a good chunk of the 2021-22 season, and it is currently on a five-game winning streak.

With the Heat locking up the No. 1 seed, they will play one of the teams that will compete in the league’s play-in tournament in the first round of the playoffs.

Herro has been a huge part of Miami’s success this season, as the third-year guard is averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

In addition to that, Herro is averaging 5.0 rebounds and a career-high 3.9 assists per game. He has become one of the best bench players in the NBA, which has helped the Heat clinch the top seed in the East.

Adebayo is also having a great season for the Heat, as he is recording 19.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

Miami will have to wait a bit to find out its first-round opponent. There is a chance that the team could face off against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

The Heat have shown all season long that they are strong title contenders, and they’re set to start their playoff journey on April 17.