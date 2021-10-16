- Bam Adebayo wins Defensive Player of the Year in NBA 2K’s simulation of 2021-22 season
Bam Adebayo wins Defensive Player of the Year in NBA 2K’s simulation of 2021-22 season
- Updated: October 16, 2021
Bam Adebayo has been awarded Defensive Player of the Year honors, though this accolade comes from the simulated world of NBA 2K.
.@Bam1of1 is winning DPOY with his 92 Interior Defense Rating 🔒 #2KSim
Agree? pic.twitter.com/z87SH5pIgg
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 16, 2021
Adebayo is set to begin his fifth NBA season during the week ahead and has already made a name for himself defensively.
Since becoming a regular part of the Miami Heat’s starting lineup over the past two years, Adebayo has been able to combine that solid defense with growth on the offensive side of the ball.
Adebayo’s impact on defense helped the Heat reach the finals last year and could go a long way toward determining their fate this season.
At just 24 years of age, Adebayo has plenty of time to further cement his status as an elite defender. That’s something that could ultimately result in him winning the actual NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.
With no contract worries over the next five seasons, Adebayo can focus on broadening his game even further while continuing to show that his defensive prowess already ranks among the best in the league.
