Although the Miami Heat took a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, there was some palpable concern towards the end of the game as Bam Adebayo appeared to injure his wrist.

However, the All-Star center feels it wasn’t a big deal.

Adebayo had another strong game with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as Miami outlasted Boston, 112-109.

The Heat had a solid lead late in the fourth quarter when the Celtics made a desperate run and made it a one-possession game with less than a minute remaining.

But Miami was able to make enough of its free throws to hold off the Celtics.

Adebayo has been one of the keys to Miami’s 3-1 series lead, as he has a slight height advantage over Celtics starting center Daniel Theis.

The Heat can clinch a trip to the NBA Finals by winning Game 5 on Friday.

