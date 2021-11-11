- Bam Adebayo sends middle finger to Lakers guard after Heat’s loss Wednesday night
- Report: Miami Heat update Jimmy Butler’s status for game vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Erik Spoelstra issues strong message of support for struggling Duncan Robinson
- Report: Miami Heat provide injury update on Jimmy Butler as he leaves game vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Udonis Haslem speaks out on Nikola Jokic: ‘I don’t think Jokic is a bad guy’
- Report: Jimmy Butler’s fury wasn’t directed at Nikola Jokic during Miami Heat game but at former player on opposing bench
- Report: Nikola Jokic’s brothers bought tickets to come to Miami to be at next Nuggets-Heat game
- Report: Markieff Morris to miss game vs. Lakers after last night’s incident with Nikola Jokic
- Markieff Morris officially breaks silence on clash with Nikola Jokic via social media
- Nikola Jokic’s brothers and Marcus Morris trade barbs via social media, indicate they’re willing to fight each other
Bam Adebayo sends middle finger to Lakers guard after Heat’s loss Wednesday night
- Updated: November 11, 2021
The Miami Heat were dealt a heartbreaking 120-117 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Lakers guard Malik Monk had a huge night, and after the game, he took to Instagram to flex on his doubters. Heat star Bam Adebayo made sure to drop a message in the comments section.
View this post on Instagram
It’s worth noting that Adebayo and Monk played together at the University of Kentucky, so their Instagram exchange was likely in good humor.
Monk finished his night with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He also racked up six rebounds and three assists. Impressively, he did all of that off the bench.
The 23-year-old was L.A.’s leading scorer in the contest, and the outcome of the game easily could have been different had it not been for his contributions.
Adebayo had a great night himself, although it wasn’t enough to get Miami the win. He finished with 28 points on 9-for-20 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and four assists along the way. He also made a massive impact defensively and earned six steals.
It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team, but the outcome is what matters, and L.A. got the job done. These two teams are contenders in their respective conferences, and the idea of these two squads meeting in the NBA Finals isn’t crazy.
In the meantime, the Heat will be back in action on Thursday for a date with the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami is looking to get back on track after two straight losses.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login