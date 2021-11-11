Bam Adebayo sends middle finger to Lakers guard after Heat’s loss Wednesday night

The Miami Heat were dealt a heartbreaking 120-117 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Lakers guard Malik Monk had a huge night, and after the game, he took to Instagram to flex on his doubters. Heat star Bam Adebayo made sure to drop a message in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malik Ahmad Monk (@ahmad_monk)



It’s worth noting that Adebayo and Monk played together at the University of Kentucky, so their Instagram exchange was likely in good humor.

Monk finished his night with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He also racked up six rebounds and three assists. Impressively, he did all of that off the bench.

The 23-year-old was L.A.’s leading scorer in the contest, and the outcome of the game easily could have been different had it not been for his contributions.

Adebayo had a great night himself, although it wasn’t enough to get Miami the win. He finished with 28 points on 9-for-20 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and four assists along the way. He also made a massive impact defensively and earned six steals.

It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team, but the outcome is what matters, and L.A. got the job done. These two teams are contenders in their respective conferences, and the idea of these two squads meeting in the NBA Finals isn’t crazy.

In the meantime, the Heat will be back in action on Thursday for a date with the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami is looking to get back on track after two straight losses.