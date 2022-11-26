Bam Adebayo says Kyle Lowry told him he needed him vs. Wizards: ‘When your point guard says that, you gotta deliver’

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo indicated after his big game on Friday that his performance was motivated by the words of teammate Kyle Lowry.

Bam Adebayo on his takeover: “K-Lo said he needed me. He was feeling under the weather. When your point guard says that, you gotta deliver.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 26, 2022

The Heat defeated the Washington Wizards on Friday night to improve their season record to 9-11 on the season.

Adebayo was a central part of the win by delivering a double-double of 38 points and 12 rebounds as well as three assists, connecting on 15-of-22 shots from the field.

In defeating the Wizards for the second time in three nights, the Heat were able to pick up victories despite having a lineup that’s been hit with a number of key injuries.

Adebayo’s uptick on the court was necessary because of the continued absence of the team’s leading scorer, Jimmy Butler. Butler is reportedly expected to return in time for both of the Heat’s games against the Boston Celtics next week.

Tyler Herro returned for Wednesday’s win against the Wizards and also delivered in Friday night’s win with a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists while also grabbing five rebounds.

Lowry is in his second season with the Heat and has struggled during the first month of the 2022-23 campaign. Most of his statistical numbers have remained similar to those of last season, though his overall shooting percentage has dipped to just a 39.5 percent success rate.

Adebayo is now in his sixth season with the Heat after they selected him with the 14th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. It was during the latter part of his second season that he became a fixture in the team’s starting lineup.

That status has translated into nice numbers, making Adebayo’s presence in the Heat lineup an integral part of the team’s success.

The 25-year-old Adebayo is delivering on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Besides being close to once again averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this season, he’s also averaging 1.1 steals and just under one block per game.

Such numbers are why the Heat made signing Adebayo to a lucrative contract extension a priority in 2020. For this season, he’s making about $30.4 million and also set to make even larger salaries over the next three campaigns.

Adebayo and his Heat teammates don’t have much time to bask in their two victories since a Sunday road game against the Atlanta Hawks is next on the schedule.