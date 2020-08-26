The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo couldn’t be prouder.

The Heat are waiting to see who wins the series between the Magic and Bucks. The winner of the Magic-Bucks series will go on to face the Heat in the second round.

On Wednesday, it became clear that those on the Bucks agreed that awareness about the police shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend is far more important than a game of basketball.

They are being applauded by fans and pundits alike for their bravery.

When NBA players elected to enter the bubble in Orlando, Fla., part of the appeal was that their social justice messages would be able to take center stage.

There are few things more dramatic than boycotting a game, and it has certainly ensured that focus is staying on the injustices that Black Americans face every day.

Adebayo is surely proud of his NBA brothers on the Bucks.

Surely, players all across the league feel the exact same way.